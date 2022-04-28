No rift in NDA, says Rangasamy

Government functioning to realise the PM’s plan to make U.T. the ‘BEST hub’ in the country

Dismissing reports of any rift in the National Democratic Alliance in the Union Territory, Chief Minister N. Rangasamy on Thursday said the government was functioning in a smooth manner to realise the plan of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make the Union Territory the ‘BEST (Business, Education, Spiritual and Tourism) hub’ in the country.

Interacting with the media after inaugurating the installation of Closed Circuit Television Cameras in all Primary Health Centres in Puducherry, the Chief Minister said the Cabinet was working in unison to develop the Union Territory.

Asked about the statement of former Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy that he had surrendered the rights to govern to the Lt Governor, Mr. Rangasamy said, “Only because I am working as an efficient CM, the government could fulfil some of the electoral promises. The government was able to increase old age pension, provide festival gifts and recruit new constables in few months of coming to power. Step by step, the government will also fill vacancies in various departments and fulfil all promises.” The administrative machinery was functioning without any hindrance, he added.

.The setting up of CCTV cameras would enable the higher-ups in the Health Department to monitor the functioning of PHCs and take corrective steps whenever needed, he said. The department would be holding a three-day health festival on the Old Port premises from Friday. Specialists would be available for three days for consultation for various ailments. The festival would also give people an opportunity to get acquainted with the latest equipment available in the medical field, he added.