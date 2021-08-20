No respite from traffic snarls in Puducherry

Poor traffic management, haphazard development and lack of coordinated planning contribute to the chaotic scenario

Choked junctions, bumper-to-bumper traffic, and complete chaos on main thoroughfares are a common sight for road users in the coastal town.

Even as the traffic congestion has reached abysmal proportions on the national highways passing through the town over the years, the territorial administration is yet to come out with any concrete solution. Poor traffic management coupled with haphazard development and lack of coordinated planning on the part of concerned departments has been contributing to the chaotic traffic scenario in Puducherry.

Puducherry has four arterial roads - Tindivanam Road, Villupuram Road, Cuddalore Road, and the East Coast Road.

The coastal town's unplanned development in the last 10 years combined with the mushrooming growth of residential colonies and business outlets on almost all the roads are cited as one of the main reasons for congestion.

The absence of Bypass Road and Outer Ring Roads has also resulted in the outbound traffic entering Puducherry and choking traffic, residents say.

The Indira Gandhi square and Rajiv Gandhi square are the most congested places due to the lack of a link road and encroachment of road space for haphazard parking of vehicles.

"A case in point is the 100-feet-Road. The stretch from Pakkamudayanpet to Muruga theatre junction remains the most congested due to the misuse of road space for parking vehicles. Buses and tempos encroach on the carriageway, resulting in heavy traffic jams. To mitigate the traffic problem, successive governments announced that a flyover will be constructed. However, the project still remains on paper," said an urban planner.

The situation is similar at the Indira Gandhi square, which is a major transit point for people travelling to the northern districts of Tamil Nadu or are entering Puducherry.

“Both sides of the road are encroached upon by shopkeepers who have extended their business to the roadsides, shrinking road space. The stretch from Nellithope junction to Reddiyarpalayam experiences traffic snarls even during non-peak hours,” says A. Arasu Kumar, a resident of Kamban Nagar.

In 2019, the Traffic police in association with the Institute of Road Traffic Education (IRTE) had initiated an exercise to improve the flow of traffic through important intersections and signals in the town.

Though IRTE had suggested various measures it was not properly implemented. IRTE had also suggested establishment of a traffic management committee,which should have an inclusive role for traffic police, say sources.

In Puducherry, almost 90% of the signages are erroneous and of poor quality or absent. This too has been adding to the traffic chaos, according to a study.

According to an official, “The Government has proposed the construction of a grade separator at the Indira Gandhi square and Rajiv Gandhi square to ensure smooth flow of traffic. A consultant will be appointed shortly.”