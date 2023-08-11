ADVERTISEMENT

No proposal received from Puducherry government to set up textile park, says Union Minister

August 11, 2023 02:01 pm | Updated 02:01 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Minister was replying to a question by MP V. Vaithilingam, with regard to the PM MITRA scheme; she said 18 proposals had been received, but none were from Puducherry

The Hindu Bureau

Union Minister of State for Textiles, Darshana Jardosh | Photo Credit: ANI

The Centre has not received any proposal from the Puducherry government for the setting up of a textile park under the PM Mega Integrated Textile Region and Apparel (PM MITRA) scheme, Union Minister of State for Textiles, Darshana Jardosh has informed the Lok Sabha.

Replying to a question by Member of Parliament V. Vaithilingam, the Minister said all State governments were requested to submit proposal under the PM MITRA scheme. The Ministry has received 18 proposals from 13 State governments for setting up these parks, he said.

The Centre has approved proposals to set up seven parks in Greenfield / Brownfield sites with world-class infrastructure, including a ‘plug and play’ facility under the scheme. These seven parks would see an investment of ₹4,445 crore.

“The selection/approval for a textile park could only be made after a formal proposal fulfilling all eligibility criteria / guidelines is made irrespective of availability of land. No proposal from Puducherry government has come,” he said.

