HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

No proposal received from Puducherry government to set up textile park, says Union Minister

The Minister was replying to a question by MP V. Vaithilingam, with regard to the PM MITRA scheme; she said 18 proposals had been received, but none were from Puducherry

August 11, 2023 02:01 pm | Updated 02:01 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
Union Minister of State for Textiles, Darshana Jardosh

Union Minister of State for Textiles, Darshana Jardosh | Photo Credit: ANI

The Centre has not received any proposal from the Puducherry government for the setting up of a textile park under the PM Mega Integrated Textile Region and Apparel (PM MITRA) scheme, Union Minister of State for Textiles, Darshana Jardosh has informed the Lok Sabha.

ALSO READ
CPI urges Centre to include Puducherry under PM MITRA textile scheme

Replying to a question by Member of Parliament V. Vaithilingam, the Minister said all State governments were requested to submit proposal under the PM MITRA scheme. The Ministry has received 18 proposals from 13 State governments for setting up these parks, he said.

The Centre has approved proposals to set up seven parks in Greenfield / Brownfield sites with world-class infrastructure, including a ‘plug and play’ facility under the scheme. These seven parks would see an investment of ₹4,445 crore.

“The selection/approval for a textile park could only be made after a formal proposal fulfilling all eligibility criteria / guidelines is made irrespective of availability of land. No proposal from Puducherry government has come,” he said.

Related Topics

Puducherry / textile and clothing

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.