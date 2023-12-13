No proposal from Puducherry government for construction of new Assembly complex: Union Minister

December 13, 2023 01:21 pm | Updated 01:22 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Ministry of Home Affairs has not received any proposal from the Puducherry government seeking funds for the construction of a new Legislative Assembly complex for the Union Territory, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai, has informed Lok Sabha.

Replying to a question by Member of Parliament V. Vaithilingam in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, December 12, 2023, he said the Ministry has not received any proposal from the U.T. administration.

Answering a question on the quantum of Central assistance approved for the construction, Mr Rai said “As such no detailed proposal (Detailed Project Report etc) seeking Central Assistance for the construction of a new Legislative Assembly building in Puducherry has been sent by the Government of Puducherry to this Ministry.”

The Minister said as per the inputs received from the Puducherry government the proposal for construction was in the “preliminary/concept stage.”

The reply given by the Union Minister goes against the repeated claims made by Speaker R. Selvam and Puducherry CM N. Rangasamy on the subject of construction of a new Assembly complex.

In several press briefings in the recent past, the Speaker had stated that the government had submitted a proposal to the Centre seeking funds to the tune of around ₹320 crore for the construction of a new Assembly complex. He had even stated that the Union Government had said it would fund the project and also gave a few dates for the foundation laying ceremony for the construction of the complex.

CM Rangasamy had told the Legislative Assembly in March, that the construction of the new Assembly complex for Puducherry would commence this year.

After assuming office in 2021, Mr. Rangasamy, who leads the AINRC-NDA government in the U.T., had set in motion the process to construct a new assembly-cum-administrative complex with a built-up area of 6 lakh sq.ft on 15 acres of land, under the government possession, in the Thattanchavady market regulatory committee premises.