No power supply today, tomorrow

Power supply will be disrupted to parts of the city on Wednesday and Thursday due to maintenance work to be undertaken by the electricity department.

According to a press note, on Wednesday, there will be no power supply between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. to the following areas: V. Manavely, Odiyampet, Thirumal Nagar, Jayakrishna Nagar, Ambedkar Nagar, I.O.C Road, Thiruveni Nagar, Thillai Nagar, Uthiravakinipet, V. Thattanchavady Main Road, Thanducarai and surrounding areas due to the maintenance work to be taken up on the 22KV Kanuvapet feeder.

On Thursday, power supply will be hit between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. in a few suburban areas due to the maintenance work in 22KV Villianur – Sedharapet interlinking feeder. The affected places are Pitchaveeranpet, Dr.Radha- krishnan Nagar, Thiru Nagar, Adikesevan Nagar, Paris Nagar, Gopalankadai,Muthupillaipalayam, Aziz Nagar, Sathiya Sai Nagar, Pavazhakaranchavady, Jawahar Nagar, Pavanar Nagar, Boomianpet, Golden Avenue, Arul Nagar, Siva Nagar, Boomianpet Housing Board, Ragavendra Nagar, Sudhakar Nagar, Pon Nagar, Jaya Nagar, Pudu Nagar, Cauvery Nagar, Moogambigai Nagar, Reddiarpalayam and surrounding areas.