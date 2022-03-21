No point blaming Congress leadership for poll debacle: Narayanasamy

Former Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy. File. | Photo Credit: T. Singaravelou

March 21, 2022 18:50 IST

Former Puducherry Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy said there was no point in blaming the Congress party’s leadership for the recent electoral losses in the Assembly polls in five States.

In a statement, the Congress leader said, “There is no point in blaming the party leadership, as all Congress workers are responsible. Both victory and defeat happen in politics. Though the results are shocking and disappointing, the party workers need not get disillusioned, as the political scenario will change by the time the next Lok Sabha polls are held,” he said.

He predicted the coming together of all secular parties before the Parliamentary election to fight the BJP.

According to him, the NDA government in the Union Territory was struggling to implement schemes due to a financial crunch. “The BJP rules the Centre and the party is an ally of the ruling N.R. Congress in the Union Territory. The Chief Minister should explain who is preventing the government from getting additional funds from the Centre. He should state whether the Centre is not providing the assistance or the BJP leaders are preventing the allocation of funds,” he said.