No permission given to cruise ship to anchor near Puducherry coast, says L-G

Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan flagging off the ocean sailing expedition of the Naval Wing, NCC, at the Thengaithittu Fishing Harbour in Puducherry on Monday. | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Monday said the government has not given any permission to luxury cruiser, Cordelia Cruises, to anchor near Puducherry.

Interacting with reporters after flagging off an ocean expedition by NCC cadets here, the Lt. Governor said, “I have not seen any file related to the arrival of luxury cruiser from Chennai. We are keen to develop tourism but will not take any step that will act against our culture. Just for revenue we do not want to spoil the lives of youth.”

She made the remarks after reporters sought her comments about the criticism on berthing the luxury ship near the Puducherry coast in a few days.

AIADMK secretary, East, A. Anbalagan and party secretary, West, Om Sakthi Sekhar, in separate statements, have questioned the government on the decision of the administration to accord permission to berth the cruise ship near Puducherry. The leaders have sought clarification from the government on the reports of arrival of the cruise liner having a casino.

The AIADMK, an ally of ruling NDA in Puducherry, also threatened to launch an agitation if permission was accorded to the ship to anchor near the coast here.