No percentile mandate for medical PG admissions will benefit more students, says L-G

September 21, 2023 08:14 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Thursday defended the contentious notification issued by the Health Ministry eliminating percentile mandate for vacant post-graduate (PG) medical/dental seats by reducing it to zero saying that it would help lower rankers to secure admission to vacant seats..

Addressing the ‘Dettol Banega Swasth India’ (DBSI), a school hygiene initiative co-hosted by “Gramalaya”, a Tiruchi-based NGO, Ms. Soundararajan said a lot of confusion had been stirred up due to the notification being misrepresented. A ‘zero percentile’ means if the top rankers don’t take that seat, others can get selected even if they are at the bottom of the rank list, if the seats are vacant. Moreover, this applied only to candidates who have completed their MBBS course and are seeking PG admissions, she added.

“This notification has been brought by the government because of unfilled vacancies in various branches of medicine...this would only benefit more students to get admissions”, the Lt. Governor said. It is ridiculous to misrepresent the notification eliminating the percentile mandate as invalidating the NEET qualifier system, she said

She said the opposition to NEET was being sustained in Tamil Nadu due to political motives in spite of the mechanism getting validated by the Supreme Court, instead of equipping students to clear the qualifier. Pointing to the 10% quota in MBBS admission to NEET-qualified students from government schools, the Lt. Governor said she was sure that a much larger number of candidates will qualify for MBBS seats.

Transport Minister Chandira Priyanga, Education Department officials, S. Damodaran, Gramalaya founder, Ravi Bhatnagar, K. Lokanathan and Sampathrah from DBSI participated.