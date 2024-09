Jipmer will not operate out-patient clinics on September 17 in view of the government rescheduling the holiday for “Milad-un-Nabi”. The government had originally scheduled the holiday on September 16.

The administration has appealed to patients not to visit the out-patient department on the holiday. Emergency services will function without interruption.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.