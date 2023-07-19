No out-patient services at Jipmer on July 28

The out-patient services at Jipmer will not be available on July 28 on account of the public holiday for Muharram.
A press note from Jipmer said though OPD will be closed on the Central government holiday, emergency services would function normally.
July 19, 2023 07:12 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY
The out-patient services at Jipmer will not be available on July 28 on account of the public holiday for Muharram.
A press note from Jipmer said though OPD will be closed on the Central government holiday, emergency services would function normally.
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.
COMMents
SHARE