The Out Patient Departments at JIPMER will remain closed on Thursday, May 23, 2024 on account of the Central Government holiday for Buddha Purnima. The hospital appealed to patients to not visit JIPMER OPD on the holiday.

Emergency services will function without any interruption, a press release said.

