‘No one can form government without support of BJP’

PUDUCHERRY

11 March 2021 00:54 IST

Former Minister and BJP leader A. Namassivayam on Wednesday said no political party could form a government in the Union Territory without the support of BJP.

“We may like or dislike something. The Central government is working to ensure that the NDA comes to power in the Union Territory. But one thing is certain that no party could form the government without the support of BJP,” he said at the inaugural of party election office here.

The former Minister said party workers should strive hard for the alliance partners. “Whether you like it or not, we have to obey the directions of the party high command,” he noted.

BJP in-charge for the Union Territory Nirmal Kumar Surana said the NDA with the “experience of Namassivayam and Saminathan (nominated legislator and party local unit president)” will revive the UT which was “spoiled” by the Congress. “We should ensure the victory of all 30 candidates. One party in the alliance will contest on one symbol in 16 seats, the other in another symbol in 10 seats and the remaining 4 by another party in another symbol,” he said.

It might be recalled that during the announcement declaring AINRC chief N. Rangasamy as head of the NDA alliance on Tuesday, Mr. Surana had informed about the understanding to part 16 seats to AINRC and the remaining 14 to be shared by the BJP and the AIADMK.

The speech given by Mr. Surana while addressing the party cadres during the inaugural of the election office indicated that the BJP was going to contest 10 seats and the rest 4 by AIADMK.