No new COVID-19 cases for second time this week in Puducherry

Special Correspondent March 11, 2022 16:22 IST

No deaths due to the virus have been reported in the Union Territory over the past 24 hours

For the second time in four days, no new COVID-19 case was recorded in the Union Territory, though 433 tests were conducted on Friday. No death due to COVID-19 has been reported in the last 24 hours. With six patients recovering from COVID-19, the active cases in the UT have dropped to 21. No patient has been hospitalised. The case fatality rate is 1.18% and the recovery rate is 98.80 %. The cumulative toll remains at 1,962. The UT has so far recorded a total of 1,65,757 cases and 1,63,774 patients have recovered. Of an estimated 22.22 lakh tests conducted so far, over 18.67 lakh have returned negative. Meanwhile, 1,420 persons took the jab against COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The UT has so far administered a total of 16,02,392 vaccine doses.



