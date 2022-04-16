No new COVID-19 case reported in Puducherry

Three persons, who recently tested positive in Karaikal, are still under home quarantine. Representational file image. | Photo Credit: MUSTAFAH KK

April 16, 2022 21:18 IST

Vaccination drive disrupted due to holidays

No new COVID-19 case was reported in the Union Territory in the last 24 hours, ending Saturday 10 a.m. The Health Department screened 87 persons but none turned positive for the virus in all four regions.

Three persons, who recently tested positive in Karaikal, are still under home quarantine. The overall tally is 1,962 deaths, 1,65,777 cases and 1,63,812 recoveries.

The vaccination drive got disrupted due to the holidays. Around 200 persons were only given the vaccine in the last two days. In the last 24 hours, 133 persons were given the vaccine — 4 persons took the first dose, 98 persons got the second dose and 31 the precautionary jab.

On Friday, the department could only administer the jab to 77 persons.