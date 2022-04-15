No new COVID-19 case recorded in U.T.

No new COVID-19 case was reported in the Union Territory during 24 hours ending Friday 10 a.m.

Data released by the Health Department revealed that 28 persons were screened for the virus. But none turned positive. All the three cases recorded in Karaikal region are under home isolation. The overall tally is 1,962 deaths, a total of 1,65,777 cases and 1,63,812 persons recovered.