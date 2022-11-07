No new COVID-19 case in U.T.

The Hindu Bureau PUDUCHERRY
November 07, 2022 19:41 IST

No new COVID-19 case was reported from 144 tests while five recoveries were recorded in the Union Territory on Monday.

The case fatality rate was 1.13% and recovery rate 98.84%.

The overall tally is 1,975 deaths, 57 active cases, a total of 1,75,441 cases and 1,73,409 recovered patients.

All 57 patients were in home isolation in the Union Territory.

Of an estimated 24.32 lakh tests conducted so far, over 20.63 lakh returned negative.

Meanwhile, 20 persons took the jab against COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The Union Territory has, till date, administered a total of 22,57,290 vaccine doses.

