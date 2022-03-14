No new COVID-19 case, death recorded in Puducherry

With one more recovery, active case count fell to 16

In the last 24 hours, 168 persons took the jab against COVID-19 in Puducherry. | Photo Credit: S.S. Kumar

No new COVID-19 case or death was reported in the Union Territory on Monday.

With one patient recovering from COVID-19, the active cases stood at 16. The case fatality rate was 1.18% and recovery rate 98.81%. The cumulative toll stayed at 1,962.

Puducherry has recorded a total of 1,65,759 cases so far, and 1,63,781 patients have recovered. Of an estimated 22.23 lakh tests conducted so far, over 18.68 lakh have returned negative.

Meanwhile, 168 persons took the jab against COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The Union Territory has till date administered a total of 16,05,820 vaccine doses.