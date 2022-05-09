No new cases, recovery in U.T.

No new COVID-19 case or recovery was reported in the Union Territory on Monday. The overall tally remained at 1,962 deaths, 7 active cases, a total of 1,65,797 cases and 1,63,828 recovered patients. Of an estimated 22.35 lakh tests conducted by the Health Department so far, over 18.80 lakh returned negative. Meanwhile, 21 persons took the jab against COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The Union Territory has so far administered a total of 16,93,105 vaccine doses.