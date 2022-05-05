No new cases in U.T.; two patients recover

No new COVID-19 case was detected from 181 tests while two patients recovered on Thursday. The overall tally is 1,962 deaths, 7 active cases, a total of 1,65,794 cases and 1,63,825 patients recovered. Of an estimated 22.35 lakh samples tested so far, over 18.79 lakh returned negative. The case fatality rate and recovery rates remained at 1.18% and 98.81% respectively. The Health Department has so far administered 16,90,886 doses of vaccines which comprised 9,64,854 first doses, 7,04,956 second and 21,076 booster doses.