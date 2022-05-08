No new cases in UT; active cases drop to 7

No new COVID-19 case was detected from 270 tests done in the Union Territory on Sunday. With one patient recovering from the infection in the last 24 hours, the number of active cases stood at seven. The case fatality rate was 1.18% and the recovery rate 98.81%. The overall tallies are 1,962 deaths, 7 active cases, a total of 1,65,797 cases and 1,63,828 recoveries. Of an estimated 22.35 lakh tests conducted so far, over 18.80 lakh returned negative. Meanwhile, 897 people took the jab against COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The Union Territory has so far administered a total of 16,93,081 vaccine doses.