No new case reported in U.T.

No new COVID-19 case was reported in the Union Territory from 1,155 tests against five recoveries on Thursday.

The case fatality rate and recovery rate remained at 1.18% and 98.80% respectively.

The overall tally is 1,962 deaths, 22 active cases, a total of 1,65,845 cases and 1,63,861 patients recovered.

Of an estimated 22.47 lakh tests conducted by the Health Department so far, over 18.92 lakh returned negative.

Meanwhile, 826 persons took the jab against COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The Union Territory has so far administered a total of 17,04,402 vaccine doses.