No new case in U.T.; three patients recover

No new COVID-19 case was detected in the Union Territory against three recoveries on Monday. The case fatality rate and recovery rate remained unchanged at 1.18% and 98.81% respectively. The overall tally is 1,962 deaths, 16 active cases, a total of 1,65,854 cases and 1,63,876 patients recovered. Of an estimated 22.52 lakh tests conducted so far, over 18.97 lakh returned negative. Meanwhile, 47 persons took the jab against Covid in the last 24 hours. The UT has till date administered a total of 17,07,586 vaccine doses.