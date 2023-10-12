No need to comment on unsubstantiated charges levelled by Chandira Priyanga, says Minister

October 12, 2023 11:45 pm | Updated 11:45 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Minister for Public Works K. Lakshminarayanan on Thursday said the government need not respond to “unsubstantiated” charges levelled by Nedungadu MLA S. Chandira Priyanga in her resignation letter.

Addressing a press conference along with AINRC MLAs at the Assembly, he said the MLA had made certain charges in her letter while resigning from the Cabinet without going into any specifics.

 “She has stated in her letter about caste and gender discrimination. It is a sweeping statement without telling us who was responsible. Unless there are specific charges, the Chief Minister or the government need not respond to the allegations,” he said.

Asked about the reason for her removal, the Minister said: “Ministers are appointed by the Chief Minister and they continue as long as they enjoy the pleasure of the Chief Minister.” The Chief Minister had given a representation to a woman in the Cabinet overcoming all pressure, he said.

Mr. Lakshminarayanan attacked PCC chief V. Vaithilingam and former Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy for their remarks that Chief Minister N. Rangasamy was anti-Dalit.

Both the leaders, the Minister said, had no right to speak about the cause of Dalits or Vanniyar community.

Poser to Congress

The Congress should explain why former Minister M. Kandasamy, who belonged to the Dalit community, was denied the PCC post, he said.

“Mr. Vaithilingam, even after enjoying the position of an MP, became the PCC chief. Mr. Kandasamy, who was aspiring for the post, was denied the opportunity.

“After 2016 Assembly polls, all Congress MLAs wanted A. Namassivayam to be the Chief Minister. I was part of those who supported Mr. Namassivayam as he belonged to the dominant Vanniyar community. Suddenly, Mr. Narayanasamy, who was not even an MLA, became the Chief Minister. The Congress has done injustice to both the communities,” Mr. Lakshminarayanan added.

The Minister said the Congress leaders were stooping to a new low in spreading lies only for political gain.

He listed the achievements of the government, including the continuous recruitment drive to fill vacancies, launch welfare measures and road infrastructure work.

The government was fulfilling each of the commitments it made in the Assembly, he added.

