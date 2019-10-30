No move to merge Yanam with AP, says Kiran Bedi

Puducherry Lt. Governor Kiran Bedi has dismissed as “false and condemnable” some media reports that she had written to the Centre to merge Yanam, an enclave of the Union Territory of Puducherry, with Andhra Pradesh.

“It’s been brought to my notice through some media reports that some vested interests are spreading false news that Yanam is being proposed to be merged with AP. And that a report to the effect had been sent to government of India by the Lt Governor. This is highly condemnable and utterly false,” she said in a statement.

Ms. Bedi said she believed the reports were “deliberately intended to divert the attention of people of Yanam from addressing the real issues ailing the region, like providing safe drinking water, preventing flooding in low-lying areas by cost effective technology, poor health care management, absence of skill development which generates income and avoiding use of available cost effective solutions”.

She also reiterated her charge about “serious diversion of resources by brazen violation of environment laws” referring to construction of structures on an island that she came across during a recent visit to the enclave.

“The Yanam administration needs to safeguard public money from wasteful expenditures as personally seen and recorded during my visit to Yanam,” she said.

Yanam, with a population of 55,625 as per 2011 census, had been identified as the poorest region in the UT of Puducherry, she pointed out.

A marker of the Government of India’s special attention to this region was the budgetary provision of ₹187 crore this year and a chunk of the allocation was Central aid through Centrally-sponsored schemes, she said.

The Lt. Governor said secretaries and heads of departments in Puducherry had been instructed to ensure judicious use of funds and to schedule visits to Yanam periodically to review progress.

“The office of the Lt. Governor will continue to protect the interests of the people of Yanam in all respects,” Ms. Bedi said.