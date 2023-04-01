ADVERTISEMENT

No MLA in Puducherry raised local body poll issue in Assembly, says AIADMK leader

April 01, 2023 08:45 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

By not raising the issue in the recent Assembly session, the legislators have proved that they were not interested in having elected local bodies, says Party’s Puducherry unit secretary A. Anbalagan

The Hindu Bureau

A. Anbalagan | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

Puducherry unit secretary of AIADMK A. Anbalagan on Saturday criticised all the 33 legislators for failing to take up the issue of not conducting the local body polls in the Legislative Assembly. AIADMK has no MLA in the House.

Addressing a press conference, he said that by not raising the issue in the recent Assembly session, the legislators have proved that they were not interested in having elected local bodies. Not a single MLA raised a question on the issue, he charged.

While welcoming the decision of the Assembly to adopt an unanimous resolution on Statehood, the AIADMK leader said the Chief Minister should lead a delegation to New Delhi and personally handover a copy of the resolution to the Prime Minister.

He also flayed the members, especially Opposition leader R. Siva, for making “unsubstantiated” charges against the bureaucrats, including the Chief Secretary. After the present Chief Secretary took over, several important files were cleared including those on recruitment to fill vacancies in government departments and implementation of welfare schemes, he said.

“Just because the CS and other IAS officials can’t respond to the charges, the legislators are not free to make wild allegations in the Assembly. Speaker should not have given permission,” he added.

