No legal validity for order revoking suspension of varsity official: Ramadass

Former Member of Parliament M. Ramadass | Photo Credit: File Photo

Former MP M. Ramadass on Tuesday said the government order revoking the suspension of Puducherry Technological University Registrar by the Vice Chancellor on the directive of Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan lacked legal validity.

In a statement, Mr. Ramadass said the clarification offered by the Under Secretary of the Department of Higher Education on the revocation of suspension order against the Registrar of PTU issued by Vice Chancellor was a ‘half truth’, ‘null and void’ and creates a stalemate in the University that paves ‘the way for the escape of an allegedly guilty person’.

According to the former MP, there is no dispute about the fact that the Chancellor derives her right to suspend the officer (Registrar) of PTU from Section 3 sub section 3 of the First Statutes of PTU. However, granting that the Chancellor alone is empowered to suspend the Registrar, she has to rescind the action of the Vice-Chancellor by following a particular procedure which is stipulated in Section 12 (4) of the Act.

Under this provision, the Lt. Governor may, “by order in writing, annul any proceedings of the University which is not in conformity with the provisions of the Act, the Statutes, ordinances and the regulations made there under…. Provided that before passing such an order, he/she will give a notice, calling upon the University to show cause why such an order should not be made.”

In this case, the Chancellor has not observed this provision and merely authorised the Under Secretary to the Government to issue an order simply stating that the order placing the Registrar under suspension stands cancelled with immediate effect, Mr. Ramadass said.

It is clear that this one line order is not in accordance with the above stated provision of the Act and would only serve to shield an official facing charges from a proper inquiry. In fact, the Under Secretary has not even referred to this provision in his letter. No reason is cited for the cancellation of the suspension order; no notice has been issued to the University; no explanation from the University has been called for before issuing an order of cancellation, he said.

When there is no communication between the Chancellor and the Vice-Chancellor in this regard in writing as required by the Act, he wondered how can such an order violating Section 12 (4) of the Act enjoy legality.

What is also significant to note is that the PTU Act Section 12 (4) that details the varied role of the Chancellor has not conferred the power of suspension or dismissal of any employee including the Registrar on the Chancellor. “It is mysterious that what is not given by the Act is given by the Statutes which are only subordinate to the Act”, he said.