No fresh COVID-19 cases in U.T.

March 30, 2022 21:34 IST

Just one active case across the Union Territory; 2,024 persons took the COVID-19 jab

There was just one active COVID-19 case, in home isolation, in the Union Territory with no fresh infections reported on Wednesday.

With no fatality reported in the last 24 hours, the cumulative toll remained at 1,962. The case fatality rate was 1.18% and the recovery rate 98.82%. The Union Territory has so far recorded an aggregate of 1,65,774 cases and 1,63,811 recoveries.

Of an estimated 22.28 lakh tests conducted to date, over 18.72 lakh returned negative. Meanwhile, 2,024 persons took the COVID-19 vaccine in the last 24 hours. The Union Territory has so far administered a total of 16,36,901 doses.