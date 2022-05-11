No fresh COVID-19 case in U.T.
Active cases stood at five
No fresh COVID-19 case was reported from 418 tests in the Union Territory on Wednesday.
The case fatality rate and the recovery rate stood at 1.18% and 98.81%. The overall tally was 1,962 deaths, five active cases (all of whom were in home quarantine), 1,65,799 cases and 1,63,832 recoveries.
Of an estimated 22.36 lakh tests conducted by the health department till date, over 18.81 lakh returned negative.
Meanwhile, 522 persons took the COVID-19 vaccine in the last 24 hours. So far, the Union Territory has administered 16,94,325 doses.
