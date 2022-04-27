No fresh COVID-19 case in U.T.

1,320 persons were vaccinated in the last 24 hours

No fresh COVID-19 case was detected in the Union Territory from 185 tests on Wednesday. The overall tally was 1,962 deaths, seven active cases and a cumulative total of 1,65,784 cases and 1,63,815 recoveries.

Of an estimated 22.33 lakh tests conducted so far, over 18.78 lakh returned negative. Meanwhile, 1,320 persons took the COVID-19 vaccine in the last 24 hours. The Union Territory had so far administered a total of 16,78,502 doses.