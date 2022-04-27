Puducherry

No fresh COVID-19 case in U.T.

No fresh COVID-19 case was detected in the Union Territory from 185 tests on Wednesday. The overall tally was 1,962 deaths, seven active cases and a cumulative total of 1,65,784 cases and 1,63,815 recoveries.

Of an estimated 22.33 lakh tests conducted so far, over 18.78 lakh returned negative. Meanwhile, 1,320 persons took the COVID-19 vaccine in the last 24 hours. The Union Territory had so far administered a total of 16,78,502 doses.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 27, 2022 6:57:24 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/puducherry/no-fresh-covid-19-case-in-ut/article65360262.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY