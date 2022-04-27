No fresh COVID-19 case in U.T.
1,320 persons were vaccinated in the last 24 hours
No fresh COVID-19 case was detected in the Union Territory from 185 tests on Wednesday. The overall tally was 1,962 deaths, seven active cases and a cumulative total of 1,65,784 cases and 1,63,815 recoveries.
Of an estimated 22.33 lakh tests conducted so far, over 18.78 lakh returned negative. Meanwhile, 1,320 persons took the COVID-19 vaccine in the last 24 hours. The Union Territory had so far administered a total of 16,78,502 doses.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.