No fresh COVID-19 case in Puducherry

November 14, 2022 10:26 pm | Updated 10:26 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

No fresh COVID-19 case was reported from 129 tests against three recoveries in the Union Territory on Monday.

The case fatality rate was 1.13% and recovery rate 98.86%.

The overall tally is 1,975 deaths, 22 active cases, a total of 1,75,466 cases and 1,73,469 recovered patients.

All active cases were in home isolation.

Of an estimated 24.34 lakh tests conducted so far, over 20.66 lakh returned negative.

Meanwhile, 27 persons took the jab against COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The Union Territory has, till date, administered a total of 22,58,905 vaccine doses.

