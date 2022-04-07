No fresh cases reported in Union Territory
Puducherry has maintained COVID-free status for over a week now
Puducherry continued to remain COVID-19-free on Thursday. For more than a week now, the Union Territory has not detected any fresh case, and currently, there are no active cases in the region. The Health Department continued its vaccination drive to cover the entire population.
In the last 24 hours, ending Thursday 10 a.m., the Department has administered the first dose to 352 persons in Puducherry, taking the total number of people who received the first dose to 9,56,716.
