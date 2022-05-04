No fresh case reported in U.T.
Active cases stood at nine
No fresh COVID-19 case was detected in the Union Territory on Wednesday. All nine active cases were in home quarantine.
The case fatality rate was 1.18% and the recovery rate 98.81%. The overall tally is 1,962 deaths, 1,65,794 cases and 1,63,823 recoveries.
Of an estimated 22.23 lakh tests conducted, over 18.79 lakh returned negative. Meanwhile, 141 persons took COVID-19 vaccine in the last 24 hours. The Union territory has so far administered a total of 16,89,244 doses.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.