Puducherry

No fresh case reported in U.T.

No fresh COVID-19 case was detected in the Union Territory on Wednesday. All nine active cases were in home quarantine.

The case fatality rate was 1.18% and the recovery rate 98.81%. The overall tally is 1,962 deaths, 1,65,794 cases and 1,63,823 recoveries.

Of an estimated 22.23 lakh tests conducted, over 18.79 lakh returned negative. Meanwhile, 141 persons took COVID-19 vaccine in the last 24 hours. The Union territory has so far administered a total of 16,89,244 doses.


