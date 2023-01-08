No discrimination of any constituency, says LG; Government responding to needs of all sections

January 08, 2023 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Sunday said that while MLAs were well within their rights to press for the needs of the constituency they represent, there was no room for any misgivings about discriminatory treatment of any constituency.

Addressing the media on the sidelines of Siddha Day events, Ms. Soundararajan, when asked about the ongoing protest by a pro-BJP Independent MLA in Yanam, Gollapalli Srinivas Ashok, against Chief Minister N. Rangasamy’s alleged neglect of the constituency, denied that there was any discrimination.

Mr. Ashok won in Yanam, defeating Mr. Rangasamy, who had contested a second seat there in the 2021 Assembly poll. Mr. Ashok accused the Chief Minister of deliberately neglecting his constituency due to ‘vengeance’, and even issued a call to the public to spurn the visiting Chief Minister.

Even as AINRC cadre resorted to protests over the legislator’s provocative remarks, the BJP leadership quickly distanced itself from his comments and reiterated that the party had excellent relations with the Chief Minister, who also heads the NDA in the Union Territory.

Noting that the Chief Minister was in Yanam to participate in the annual arts festival, the Lt. Governor hoped that the visit would provide an opportunity to sort out the MLA’s grievance.

“The MLA and the people can certainly make demands to the Chief Minister. As far as Puducherry is concerned, there is no discrimination anywhere. We are working to respond to demands of constituents as they come up and render benefit to the people”, she said.

Meanwhile, Mr. Rangasamy reached Yanam for the 19th People’s Cultural Festival. Security had been stepped up ahead of his arrival. He is being accompanied by a contingent including V. Aroumougame, government whip and MLAs S. Ramesh and U. Lakshmikandhan.