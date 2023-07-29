No difference of opinion with Puduhcerry CM on administrative matters: Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan

July 29, 2023 02:45 pm | Updated 02:45 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Saturday said a section of people were trying to spread misinformation about differences of opinion between herself and Puducherry Chief Minister N. Rangasamy, on administrative matters.

“Some people are spreading false information about a divide between the Lt Governor and the Chief Minister. There is absolutely no difference of opinion between us on administrative matters. I am working in unison with the Chief Minister and giving administrative support to him, “ she said, speaking at a function to mark the third anniversary of the National Education Policy (NEP), 2020.

Hailing the NEP as a well thought-out decision of the Central government, the Lt Governor said the policy is aimed towards the all-round development of children. The NEP also fulfills the need to bring in equality in education and the introduction of skill-oriented subjects, she added.

Taking a dig at the DMK for its criticism of the NEP, the Lt Governor said Samacheer Kalvi never brought about equal opportunities in education. “Those who claim to champion the cause of Tamil, always placed their wards at big private schools. Their children study other languages, but the wards of the poor are deprived of equal opportunities,” Lt Soundararajan said.

The Lt Governor said the NEP committee headed by eminent scientist K. Kasturirangan had held detailed deliberations before framing the policy. “Those who now claim to oppose the policy remained silent when the committee initiated deliberations on the NEP,” she said.

‘NEP emphasises teaching in regional language’

Mr. Rangasamy, in his address, said the NEP gives emphasis to the teaching of subjects in regional languages at the primary school level. The policy gives an option to the child to learn a third language. There is nothing wrong in learning another language as it gives exposure to the child, he said.

Puducherry Home Minister A. Namassivayam said the government has taken all preparatory measures to implement the NEP. School infrastructure was being augmented to suit the needs of the CBSE syllabus. Steps have been taken to provide regular training to teachers, he said.

“There is an attempt to build a false narrative around the implementation of the NEP. There is absolutely no truth in the rumour that regional languages are being ignored. In fact, the emphasis is now more on teaching subjects in regional languages in primary classes,” Mr Namassivayam, who also holds the Education portfolio, said.

Speaker R.Selvam, Education Secretary P. Jawahar and Director, School Education, P. Priyadarshini were also present. The event was jointly organised by School Education Department and Directorate of Higher Education at the Kamaraj Manimandapam.

