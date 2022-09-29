No difference of opinion between BJP and AINRC leadership, says Saminathan

Legislators will have their own views and those views are not definitely the views of the BJP leadership. There is a good understanding between AINRC and BJP, says Puducherry BJP president

There are no differences of opinion between the leadership of All India N. R. Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party in the National Democratic Alliance in the Union Territory, BJP president V. Saminathan has said.

“Some of our legislators and Independents supporting our party may have differences with Chief Minister N. Rangasamy on implementation of schemes in their constituencies. Our legislators have taken up constituency development issues with us and our leadership will hold talks with the Chief Minister. We [leadership of both parties] are having a good relationship and the alliance will continue. The views on alliance will be made only by the leadership of both the parties,” he told The Hindu.

Asked about the demand made by Independent legislator P. Angalane, who has become an associate member of the BJP in the Assembly, to replace the Chief Minister, Mr. Saminathan said “individual views are not important in our alliance. Legislators will have their own views and those views are not definitely the views of the BJP leadership. There is a good understanding between AINRC and BJP,” Mr. Saminathan said.

In the last two weeks, there had been several instances of BJP and AINRC legislators sounding discordant notes in the NDA alliance. Last week, Mr. Angalane staged a protest at the Assembly alleging indifference by the Chief Minister to the development needs of his constituency. When the protest was on, BJP legislator P.M.L Kalyanasundaram visited Mr. Angalane and expressed solidarity with him.

Irked over the remarks made against the Chief Minister by Mr. Angalane and the support extended by Mr. Kalyanasundaram, AINRC legislators held a meeting to condemn the approach of the two legislators to coalition politics. A delegation of AINRC legislators, led by Minister for Public Works K. Lakshminarayanan and Government whip A.K.D Arumugham met Speaker R. Selvam and Home Minister A. Namassivayam (both belonging to the BJP) on Wednesday to formally complain about Mr. Angalane and Mr. Kalyanasundaram for not “adhering to coalition principles.”

A few minutes after the AINRC delegation called on Speaker and Home Minister, BJP legislators and three Independents supporting the BJP held a separate meeting. A video of the meeting, released to the media on Wednesday night by the legislators themselves, showed the MLAs making repeated charges against the Chief Minister of sidelining them.