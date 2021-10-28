No deaths, 40 new COVID-19 cases in U.T.

PUDUCHERRY

28 October 2021 00:04 IST

No COVID-19 death was reported in the Union Territory as 40 new cases were confirmed on Wednesday.

Puducherry logged 18 of the new cases, which were detected from 3,375 tests, followed by Karaikal (8), Yanam (1) and Mahe (13).

The test positivity rate was 1.19%, case fatality rate 1.45% and recovery rate 98.2%. With 50 patients recovering from Covid in the last 24 hours, the active cases stood at 443. Of this, 101 patients were in hospital and 432 in home isolation.

Advertising

Advertising

The cumulative toll remained at 1,857 — Puducherry (1,453), Karaikal (250), Yanam (107) and Mahe (47).

The Union Territory has so far recorded an aggregate of 1,27,846 cases against 1,25,546 recovered patients.

Of an estimated 19.03 lakh tests conducted so far, over 16.08 lakh returned negative. Meanwhile, 5,622 persons took the jab against Covid in the last 24 hours. The Union Territory has so far administered a total of 11,12,237 vaccine doses.