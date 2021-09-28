No death reported in U.T.

New cases drop to 37

No COVID-19 death was reported in the Union Territory as new cases dropped to 37 on Monday.

Puducherry accounted for 28 of the new cases, which were confirmed from 3,619 tests, followed by Karaikal (7) and Mahe (2). No new cases were reported from Yanam.

The test positivity rate was 1.02%, case fatality rate 1.46% and recovery rate 97.86%.

The cumulative toll remained at 1,838 — Puducherry (1,442), Karaikal (247), Yanam (106) and Mahe (43).

With 72 patients recovering from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the active cases stood at 866. Of this, 124 patients were in hospitals and 742 cases in home isolation.

The Union Territory has to date recorded an aggregate of 1,26,127 cases and 1,23,423 recovered patients.

Of an estimated 17.77 lakh tests administered so far, over 15 lakh samples returned negative.

Meanwhile, 4,464 persons took the jab against Covid in the last 24 hours. The Union Territory has so far administered 9,76,401 vaccines, including 2,93,554 second doses.