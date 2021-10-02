No death reported in Union Territory

PUDUCHERRY

02 October 2021 00:41 IST

New COVID-19 cases drop to 64

No COVID-19 death was reported in the Union Territory as new cases dropped to 64 on Friday.

Puducherry logged 38 of the new cases, which were detected from 5,365 tests, followed by Karaikal (16), Yanam (1) and Mahe (9).

The test positivity rate was 1.19%, case fatality rate 1.46% and recovery rate 97.92%. With 103 patients recovering from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the active cases stood at 791. While 114 patients were in hospitals, 677 were in home isolation.

The cumulative toll was 1,840 — Puducherry (1,443), Karaikal (247), Yanam (106) and Mahe (44). The Union Territory has so far recorded an aggregate of 1,26,431 cases against 1,23,800 recoveries. Of an estimated 17.96 lakh tests administered so far, over 15.25 lakh returned negative.

Meanwhile, 6,276 persons took the COVID-19 shot in the last 24 hours. The Union Territory has so far administered 10,09,289 doses, including 3,15,319 second doses.

20 new cases in Vellore

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Vellore district reached 49,417 with 20 new cases reported on Friday. While a total of 48,047 persons have been discharged, the active cases stand at 249. The district's death toll is 1,121.

In Ranipet district, 15 cases were reported positive and the total stood at 43,060. In Tirupattur district, 18 new cases were reported on Friday and the total stood at 29,006.

In Tiruvannamalai district, the number of new cases was 27, taking the total number of cases to 54,370.