No death reported for fifth successive day in U.T.

PUDUCHERRY

29 October 2021 22:57 IST

45 new cases detected from 2,918 tests

No COVID-19 death was reported in the Union Territory for the fifth successive day as 45 new cases were confirmed on Friday.

Puducherry logged 28 of the new cases, which were detected from 2,918 tests, followed by Karaikal (7), Yanam (1) and Mahe (9).

With patients recovering from COVID in the last 24 hours, the active cases in the Union Territory aggregated to 446. Of these, 84 patients were in hospitals and 362 in home isolation.

The test positivity rate was 1.54%, case fatality rate 1.45% and recovery rate 98.2%. The cumulative toll remained at 1,857. The Union Territory has registered a total of 1,27,936 cases against 1,25,633 recoveries.

Meanwhile, 2,612 persons took the COVID shot in the last 24 hours. The Union Territory has to date administered 11,24,257 vaccine doses.

19 cases in Cuddalore

As many as 19 persons tested positive for novel coronavirus in Cuddalore on Friday, taking the district’s tally to 64,051.

In Villupuram district, 10 persons tested positive while Kallakurichi district reported 11 cases.