No death recorded, new cases in U.T. drop to 64

Test positivity rate stands at 1.22%

No COVID-19 death was reported in the Union Territory as new cases came down to 64 on Thursday.

Puducherry logged 35 of the new cases, which were detected from 5,246 tests, followed by Karaikal (23) and Mahe (6). No case was reported from Yanam.

The test positivity rate was 1.22%, case fatality rate 1.45% and recovery rate 98.03%.

With 48 patients recovering from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the active cases stood at 655. Of this, 102 patients were in hospitals and 553 in home isolation.

The death toll stands at 1,844 — Puducherry (1,444), Karaikal (248), Yanam (107) and Mahe (45).

The Union Territory has to date recorded 1,26,806 cases and 1,24,307 recoveries. Of an estimated 18.25 lakh tests administered so far, over 15.49 lakh samples returned negative.

Meanwhile, 4,635 persons took the COVID jab in the last 24 hours. The Union Territory has so far administered 10,36,889 doses of vaccines, including 3,34,822 second doses.