No death, new COVID-19 cases drop to 21 in Union Territory

PUDUCHERRY

29 November 2021 01:15 IST

Test positivity rate stands at 0.94% and recovery rate 98.31%

No COVID-19 death was reported in the Union Territory as new cases dropped to 21 on Sunday. Puducherry logged 11 of the new cases, which were confirmed from 2,224 tests, followed by Karaikal (7) and Mahe (3). No new cases was reported in Yanam in the last 24 hours.

With 35 patients recovering from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, the active cases stood at 312. This comprised 52 patients in hospital and 260 in home isolation.

The test positivity rate was 0.94%, case fatality rate 1.45% and recovery rate 98.31%. The cumulative toll remained at 1,872 — Puducherry (1,463), Karaikal (251), Yanam (108) and Mahe (50).

The Union Territory has so far recorded an aggregate of 1,28,881 cases against 1,26,697 recovered patients.

Of an estimated 19.80 lakh tests conducted to date, over 16.78 lakh returned negative.

Meanwhile, 8,716 persons took the jab against COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The Union Territory has so far administered atotal of 12,16,394 vaccine doses.