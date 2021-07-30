No death in U.T. while cases exceed recoveries

PUDUCHERRY

30 July 2021 00:56 IST

No COVID-19 death was reported in the Union Territory even as 98 new cases were confirmed against 49 recoveries on Thursday.

The cumulative toll remained at 1,792 — Puducherry 1,422, Karaikal 227, Yanam 105 and Mahe 38.

Puducherry accounted for 72 of the new cases, which were detected from 5,126 tests, followed by Karaikal 20, Yanam 1 and Mahe 5.

The test positivity rate was 1.91%, the case fatality rate was 1.48% and the recovery rate was 97.71%. The active cases in the Union Territory stood at 972 with 195 patients in hospitals and 777 under home isolation.

The Union Territory recorded an aggregate of 1,20,725 cases against 1,17,961 recovered patients.

Of an estimated 14.88 lakh tests administered so far, over 1.27 lakh have returned negative.

Meanwhile, the vaccinated population in the Union Territory aggregated to 6,90,800 with 3,908 people taking their Covid vaccine shots in the last 24 hours. So far, 37,795 healthcare workers, 22,965 frontline personnel and 4,89,167 members of the public have been vaccinated in the Union Territory.