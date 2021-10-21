No death in U.T. even as region records 42 fresh COVID-19 infections

L-G asks officials to focus on intensifying vaccination rates in rural areas

No COVID-19 death was reported in the Union Territory as 42 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours on Wednesday.

Puducherry logged 34 of the new cases, which were detected from 4,065 tests, followed by Karaikal (3) and Mahe (5). No new case was reported in Yanam.

With 71 patients recovering from Covid in the last 24 hours, the active cases further declined to stand at 461. Of this, 94 patients were in hospitals and 367 in home isolation.

The cumulative toll remained at 1,852 — Puducherry (1,449), Karaikal (250), Yanam (107) and Mahe (46).

The test positivity rate was 1.03%, case fatality rate 1.45% and recovery rate 98.19%.

The Union Territory has so far reported an aggregate of 1,27,521 cases against 1,25,208 recoveries.

Of an estimated 18.80 lakh tests conducted so far, over 15.95 lakh returned negative.

Meanwhile, 2,295 persons took the jab against COVID in the last 24 hours. The Union Territory has to date administered a cumulative total of 10,84,545 vaccine doses.

Chairing a high-level meeting of officials to assess the COVID-19 situation at the Raj Nivas, Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan called for involving private medical colleges and NGOs in achieving the target of 100% vaccination coverage for the Union Territory. She directed the officials to focus on intensifying vaccination rates in the rural areas, especially in pockets with low coverage.

Prashant Goyal, Development Commissioner, Ranvir Singh Krishnia, Director General of Police, Ashok Kumar, Revenue Secretary, E. Vallavan, LAD Secretary, T. Arun, Health Secretary, Udayakumar, Information Secretary, Abhijit Vijay Choudhary, Secretary to the Lt. Governor, Rakesh Aggarwal, JIPMER Director and Saira Banu, WHO representative, participated.