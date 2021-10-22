No death in U.T., 43 fresh cases detected

PUDUCHERRY

22 October 2021 00:42 IST

4,501 people take the jab against COVID-19 in last 24 hours

No COVID-19 death was reported in the Union Territory as 43 new cases were detected on Thursday.

Puducherry logged 25 of the new cases, which were confirmed from 2,953 tests, followed by Karaikal (11) and Mahe (7). No fresh case was reported in Yanam.

With 50 patients recovering from COVID in the last 24 hours, the active cases stood at 454. Of this, 100 patients were in hospitals and 354 in home isolation. The test positivity rate was 1.46%, case fatality rate 1.45%, and recovery rate 98.19%.

The cumulative toll in the Union Territory remained at 1,852 — Puducherry (1,449), Karaikal (250), Yanam (107) and Mahe (46).

The Union Territory has so far recorded an aggregate of 1,27,564 cases and 1,25,258 recovered patients.

Of an estimated 18.84 lakh tests conducted so far, over 15.91 lakh returned negative.

Meanwhile, 4,501 people took the jab against COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The Union Territory has to date administered 10,89,046 doses of vaccines.