No crisis in Cabinet formation, says NDA

PUDUCHERRY

14 May 2021 00:00 IST

'DMK and Congress trying to create confusion for political gains'

The National Democratic Alliance has denied any crisis in expanding the Chief Minister N. Rangasamy-led Cabinet in the Union Territory.

Addressing a joint press conference of NDA leaders, AIADMK secretary, East, A. Anbalagan said the DMK and the Congress are trying to create confusion within the NDA for political gains.

Stating that the DMK had no locus standi to criticise the Centre on the appointment of three BJP members as nominated MLAs, the AIADMK leader said the DMK-Janata Dal combine had made use of the provision to appoint nominated legislators to prove majority in the house.

In 1990, the DMK, the Janata Dal and the CPI had got 15 seats in the Legislative Assembly. So as to get a simple majority, the DMK sought the help of the Centre to appoint nominated legislators. They proved the majority with the help of nominated MLAs, he said.

The Supreme Court had made it clear that the Centre had the right to appoint nominated legislators and also gave voting rights to them, he added.

Conspiracy alleged

Mr. Anbalagan said the DMK with six legislators was trying to create chaos in the NDA with the intention of coming to power. The party’s plan to create a rift within the alliance would not succeed in the Union Territory, he added.

BJP legislator Embalam Selvam and AINRC secretary N.S.J. Jayabal also attended the meeting.