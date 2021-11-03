No COVID deaths, 29 fresh cases in U.T.

PUDUCHERRY

03 November 2021 22:45 IST

Puducherry logged 9 new cases, which were detected from 2,454 tests

No COVID-19 death was recorded in the Union Territory even as 29 new cases were reported on Wednesday.

Puducherry logged 9 new cases, which were detected from 2,454 tests, followed by Karaikal (8), Yanam (4) and Mahe (8).

The cumulative toll remained at 1,859, with Puducherry accounting for 1,455 deaths, followed by Karaikal (250), Yanam (107) and Mahe (47).

Advertising

Advertising

The test positivity rate was 1.18%, the case fatality rate 1.45% and the recovery rate 98.27%.

With 58 more patients recovering from COVID-19, the active cases stood at 359. Of them, 73 patients were in hospitals and 286 in home isolation.

The Union Territory has till date recorded a total of 1,28,106 cases and 1,25,888 recoveries. Of an estimated 19.23 lakh tests conducted so far, over 16.26 lakh have returned negative.

Meanwhile, 1,490 people took the jab against COVID-19 on Wednesday. The Union Territory has so far administered 11,32,702 vaccine doses.