No COVID death, 30 new cases in Union Territory

Active cases stand at 260

No COVID-19 death was reported in the Union Territory while 30 new cases were confirmed on Thursday.

Puducherry logged seven new cases, which were confirmed from 2,537 tests, followed by Karaikal (16), Yanam (2) and Mahe (5).

With 42 patients recovering from the infection, the active cases stood at 260. Of them, 77 patients were in hospitals and 183 in home isolation.

The test positivity rate was 1.18%, the case fatality rate 1.45% and the recovery rate 98.35%.

The cumulative toll remained at 1,863 — Puducherry (1,457), Karaikal (250), Yanam (103) and Mahe (48).

The Union Territory has recorded an aggregate of 1,28,332 cases and 1,26,209 recoveries.

Of an estimated 19.39 lakh tests conducted so far, over 16.41 lakh returned negative.

Meanwhile, 1,475 people took the jab against COVID-19 on Thursday. The Union Territory has so far administered 11,45,328 vaccine doses.