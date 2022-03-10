No COVID-19 patient in hospital in U.T.; one fresh case reported

Special Correspondent March 10, 2022 18:27 IST

The lone case was in Puducherry; All 27 active cases are in home isolation

No COVID-19 death was reported in the Union Territory as one fresh case was identified against three recoveries on Thursday. There is no patient in hospital as all 27 active cases in the Union Territory are in home isolation. The lone case was reported in Puducherry from 479 tests. The test positivity rate was 0.21%, the case fatality rate 1.18% and the recovery rate 98.80%. The cumulative toll remained at 1,962. So far, the Union Territory has recorded a total of 1,65,757 cases and 1,63,768 recoveries. Of an estimated 22.21 lakh tests conducted to date, over 18.66 lakh returned negative. Meanwhile, 1,348 persons took the COVID-19 vaccine in the last 24 hours. The Union Territory has till date administered a total of 16,00,880 doses.



