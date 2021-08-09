No COVID-19 deaths reported in U.T.

PUDUCHERRY

09 August 2021 01:41 IST

79 cases detected against 112 recoveries

No COVID-19 deaths were reported in the Union Territory while 79 new cases were detected against 112 recoveries on Sunday.

The cumulative toll remained at 1,800 — Puducherry (1,426), Karaikal (231), Yanam (105) and Mahe (38).

Puducherry accounted for 47 of the new cases, which were confirmed from 5,490 tests, followed by Karaikal 10, Yanam 2 and Mahe 20.

The test positivity rate was 1.44%, case fatality 1.48% and recovery rate 97.82%.

The active cases in the Union Territory stood at 849, with 181 patients in hospitals and 668 in home isolation.

The Union Territory has so far reported 1,21,602 cases against 1,18,953 recovered patients.

Of an estimated 15.42 lakh tests administered so far, over 13 lakh returned negative.

Meanwhile, 5,316 people took the jab against COVID-19 to take the vaccinated population in the Union Territory to 7,36,686. The covered population comprises 37,930 healthcare workers, 22,981 frontline personnel and 5,26,535 members of the public.